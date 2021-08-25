Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$31.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Laurentian raised their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE H traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.41. 579,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,327. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.68. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.12.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

