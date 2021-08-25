IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IAA were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

