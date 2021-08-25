IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

