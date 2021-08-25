IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 743 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. 235,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

