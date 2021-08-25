IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 21,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07.

