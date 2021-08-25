Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Icade stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30. Icade has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

