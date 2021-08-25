Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post $28.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,620. The company has a market cap of $378.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.