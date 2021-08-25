Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) versus Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Head to Head Review

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Identiv and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv 0.43% -5.79% -2.94% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Identiv and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $86.92 million 4.35 -$5.11 million ($0.26) -65.69 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Identiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Identiv and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Identiv presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than Identiv.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

