Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.