Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
