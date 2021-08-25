II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.39.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,134. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

