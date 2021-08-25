Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

