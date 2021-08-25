Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Imago BioSciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

