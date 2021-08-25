iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

