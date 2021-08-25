iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

