IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INAB opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

