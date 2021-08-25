Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

