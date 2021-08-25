Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,714 shares of company stock worth $2,156,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

