Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is an increase from Infomedia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Infomedia Company Profile
