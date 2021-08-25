Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bunge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bunge by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bunge by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Bunge by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after buying an additional 148,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

