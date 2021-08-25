Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after buying an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after buying an additional 212,119 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after buying an additional 626,552 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

