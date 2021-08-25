Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $942,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 93.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

