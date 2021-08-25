Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,024,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,151,000.

OGN opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

