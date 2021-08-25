Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 269,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 161,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.