Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 375 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,805,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period.

PAWZ opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78.

