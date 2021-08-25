Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1,668 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000.

