Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN opened at $61.04 on Friday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.67.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.