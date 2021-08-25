Insider Buying: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Buys 2,772 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

