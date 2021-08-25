Insider Buying: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Buys 2,772 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMSF stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
