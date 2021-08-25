Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Sells 3,538 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TECH opened at $492.49 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

