Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 36,132 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,617. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $4,577,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

