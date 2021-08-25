Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a PE ratio of -25.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

