Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00.
DoorDash stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a PE ratio of -25.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.