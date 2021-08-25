Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,573 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 20,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

