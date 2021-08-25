Insider Selling: Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

