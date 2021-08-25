Insider Selling: Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $15,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

