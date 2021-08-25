Insider Selling: Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $15,995.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00.
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
