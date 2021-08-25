Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49.

MPWR stock opened at $485.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $491.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.