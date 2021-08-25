Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 979 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $621.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $626.53.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.