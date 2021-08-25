Insider Selling: Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Sells 1,211 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,926. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tapestry by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Tapestry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

