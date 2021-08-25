Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,521 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $18,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REAL stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

