Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 267 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $219.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $220.70.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.