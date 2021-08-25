Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 269,632 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

