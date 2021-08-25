Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

