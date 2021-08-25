Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $720.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,825,897 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

