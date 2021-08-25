Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 4.7%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 188,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.