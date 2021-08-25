Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.