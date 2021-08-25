InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 204.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

