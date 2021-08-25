InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 204.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.