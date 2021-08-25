International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

