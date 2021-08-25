Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $520.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $553.33. 44,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.30. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $555.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.