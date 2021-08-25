Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.02. 1,595,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,908. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $555.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.30.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

