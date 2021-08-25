Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Intuit stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.02. 1,595,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.63. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $555.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.67.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

