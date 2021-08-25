Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) traded up 0.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62. 238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

