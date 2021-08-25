Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. 107,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,314. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

